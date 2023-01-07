Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district

Railway Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon on Saturday said the country is moving forward fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“We will have to strengthen the prime minister’s hands for the continuous development of the country, and would have to be alert against the conspiracies of BNP,” the minister said while distributing 3,000 blankets among the poor and distressed people at Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh district, reports BSS.

Debiganj Pourasava organised the blanket distribution programme on the ground of Debiganj NN Government Boys High School.

Speaking as the chief guest, the minister said people’s lives have been improved under the social safety net programme.

The government has given subsidy for the modern technology, giving Agri seeds, fertilisers cost of free among the farmers for increasing food production, he added.

Sujon urged the people to vote for Boat for peace and progress. The minister said, the rail communication will be replaced that was set up during the tenure of British government.

Rail communication would be ensured in every district with Dhaka, he said, adding that another modern train will be opened from Chilahati to Dhaka.

Debiganj Municipality Mayor Abu Bakkar Siddik Abu presided over the function, which was addressed by Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Debiganj Golam Ferdous, Upazila Awami League President and General Secretary Gias Uddin Chowdhury and Hasnat Zaman Chowdhury.

A large number of Awami League leaders and workers were present there. The minister alter attended a view exchange meeting at the upazila parishad auditorium.