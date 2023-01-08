Alliance with Kamal Hossain was major mistake: Kader Siddiqui

“It was a major mistake to form alliance with Ganoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain prior to the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election in 2018,” said Krishak-Sramik-Janata League president Kader Siddiqui.

He was speaking at a session of the Triennial Conference of Jatiya Party (JP) led by Anwar Hossain Manju at Institution of Engineers Bangladesh at Ramna in the capital on Sunday.

Oikya Front led by Dr Kamal Hossain was floated with opposition parties including BNP in 2018. Krishak-Sramik-Janata League was also included in it. After the election, the activities of the party and its leader Kader Siddiqui were not seen.

Kader Siddiqui and his family members met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at night on December 23 last at Ganabhaban. Then speculations were surfaced that Kader Siddiqui had joined hands with the ruling Awami League. Amidst the speculations, he joined the conference of JP, a partner of the 14-party alliance, led by Awami League.

Kader Siddiqui said: “I have no elder sister. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fulfilled deficiency of it. The spirit of liberation war will prevail as long as Bangladesh will exist.”

With JP president Anwar Hossain Manju in the chair, the conference was also addressed by 14-party alliance coordinator and Awami League adviser Amir Hossain Amu, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, JSD president Hasanul Huq Inu, Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua, JP general secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Ganatantrik Party general secretary Shahadat Hossain and BSD convener Rezaur Rashid Khan, among others.