Rohingya leader stabbed to death in Ukhiya

A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants at Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rashid, 33, son of late Abdul Hakim, a resident of Camp 15 in Jamtoli area of the upazila.

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) assistant commissioner Faruk Ahmed said some miscreants struck Rashid with sharp machetes in the Jamtoli camp around 7:45 pm and fled away, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to nearby SMF Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, additional police were deployed in the area to avert further untoward incident, the APBn official added.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, said Ukhiya Police Station officer in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali.