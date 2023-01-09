Frequent visits by US officials a good development: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Bangladesh remains “constructive and very positive” to address any gaps and wants to develop a “much better relationship” with the United States.

“We are very happy that our constructive engagement with the USA is increasing,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – noting that there is reason for a much better relationship between the two countries.

Momen said Bangladesh and the US believe and pursue the same values and principles like democracy and respect for human rights.

“We might have gaps or weaknesses somewhere and we have taken corrective actions when the friendly country raised such issues,” he said, referring to measures taken regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Momen said they observed some weaknesses in the DSA, but by and large it was rectified.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said they welcome constructive engagement and have always said there is a set procedure if anyone has anything to say. “We remain very positive. If there is anything lacking, they will tell us officially. We will resolve it,” he added.

He said there had been not a single case of enforced disappearance over the last three years as far as his knowledge goes, which he sees as a great improvement.

“Five fingers of the hand are not equal. We take care of things if anyone creates any problem,” Momen said, adding that there had been no excesses from the RAB for many years.

Momen said the elite force developed much maturity over the years and they have an in-built accountability system.

“We don’t want to see any injustice anywhere,” said the foreign minister.

Asked about the two proposed agreements – General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) – with the US, Momen said, “Our major focus is people’s welfare. But to protect our economic development, security is also essential.”

He said Bangladesh maintains multifaceted relations with the US including trade and investment, and the two countries work together in the areas of peacekeeping, counterterrorism, climate issues and maritime security.

“They (US) have assisted us to keep the maritime boundary more secure,” said the minister.

Momen referred to US President Joe Biden’s recent remarks acknowledging their enduring partnership with Dhaka and terming Bangladesh’s economic growth in the past 50 years “a remarkable story”.

“I hope our nations will continue to work on democratic governance, climate change, refugees, and maritime security. We are invested in your success and support the ability of all Bangladeshis to freely participate in and contribute to their country’s development,” Biden said, accepting the credentials of the newly-appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to the US, Muhammad Imran, at the White House.

Asked about the frequent visits by US officials, Momen said this is a rather good development that engagement between the two countries is growing and it also reflects that there are growing opportunities in Bangladesh.