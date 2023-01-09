Fresh sanctions from the US certainly not: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said Bangladesh wants to take its relations with the United States to a new height with good intention and better understanding.

Bangladesh will also raise its demand for withdrawal of sanctions imposed on the elite force RAB during the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, UNB reports.

“Our first intention will be to take the relations to a new height and make it deeper,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Donald Lu who became Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on September 15, 2021, is likely to begin his Bangladesh visit on January 15.

Regarding Bangladesh-US engagements after the US sanctions, Shahriar Alam said there is ‘transparent” process. “As long as we are transparent and they receive it with good intention, there is no scope for any ambiguity,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding fear of fresh sanctions, the State Minister again ruled out any such possibility, saying “Certainly not.”

Asked about the letter sent by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to Bangladesh Missions abroad, he posed a question, “Do you have the letter?”

The State Minister said there were directives to Bangladesh envoys which he described as a “routine job” to uphold Bangladesh’s interest and professionalism.

Regarding the Bangladesh visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently said it is very good news that he is coming. “He is like a policymaker in this area. We welcome him.”

“We’ve a very good relationship with the US. We have multifaceted engagements with the US. There will be talks on different issues when he (Donald Lu) comes.”

He also hoped Donald Lu’s visit will help strengthen the good relationship between the two countries.

Replying to a question from the reporters on the US sanctions on RAB, the minister said bilateral relation is not determined by a single issue.

“The US is our biggest consumer and our biggest investor. With engagements in many areas, we don’t have to worry about just one issue. We both have common values and principles.”

He said the US wants a democratic system and Bangladesh also wants a democratic system.

“The US wants to uphold human rights. We want to, too. Three million people of Bangladesh have sacrificed their lives for human rights, justice and democracy,” he added.

“We will talk about many things. It is open. Many issues will be discussed.”