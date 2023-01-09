IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun gets one and half year extension

The government has appointed incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun contractually for the next one and a half year till July 11, 2024.

Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday.

Mamun has been appointed as the police chief on a condition that his Post Retirement Leave (PRL) and other related benefits will remain suspended during the period, said the notification.

The order will come into effect from January 12, 2023 or from the date of his joining.