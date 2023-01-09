Narcotics case: SC upholds HC’s stay order or trial proceedings against Pori Moni

The Appellate Division on Monday upheld the High Court order that stayed the trial proceedings against Dhallywood actress Pori Moni in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Appeal Division Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order following the state’s appeal against the HC order.

The court also ordered disposing of the HC rule over charge framing against Pori Moni in six months.

Advocate ZI Khan Panna and Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Pori Moni in the court today.

Advocate Monjurul said the trial proceeding of the case will remain suspended for six months and the HC rule should be disposed of by this period.

Otherwise, the trial court may start the trial proceeding of the case after this period, he added.

On March 1 last year, High Court stayed the trial proceeding of the case for three months.

It also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the order of charge framing against Pori Moni should not be revoked.

Judge of Dhaka Special Judge of Court-10 Md Nazrul Islam indicted Pori Moni and two others in the case on January 5 last year.

On January 30, Pori Moni appealed before the High Court for quashing the case and subsequent indictment by the trial court.

On November 15 2021, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Emrul Kayesh took into cognizance the charges framed by police against the accused.

On October 4, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a charge sheet against them.

Pori Moni was arrested on August 4, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence. A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On August 31, 2021, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the narcotics case. She had walked out of jail the following day.