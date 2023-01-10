AL ready to quash domestic, foreign conspiracies: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that the party is ready to quash domestic and foreign conspiracies, organised violence in the name of movement, and the rise of communalism.

He made the remarks after AL paid tribute to Father of the Nation on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day at the historical Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi-32 at 8:30 am, UNB reports.

Obaidul Quader said Awami League, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, is more united, and much stronger, than before.

Earlier, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

Later, as the president of Awami League, she paid tribute to Bangabandhu’s portrait for the second time with top leaders of the party.