Breakfast tips to boost energy

Breakfast is the magical dish of the start of the day which can instantly get you ready to face the whole day with enthusiasm and good health, Hindustan Times reported.

In her recent Instagram post, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee wrote, “The right breakfast can do both – meet your nutritional needs and keep your energy levels high.

A typical healthy breakfast consists of a variety of foods — whole grains, low-fat protein or dairy sources, and fruit.” she further noted down five breakfast ideas which can instantly boost your energy for the day.

Eggs and toast are the quintessential breakfast food items. Commonly available and also tasty, when matched with mint-coriander juice, it increases its nutritional value.

Dosa is the favourite breakfast of many. A quintessential breakfast favourite from South India, dosa brings with itself a large nutritional value. Anjali suggested that moong dal dosa should be complemented with green chutney and tomato-carrot juice for more energy.

Gobi paratha is rich in fibre which further helps in lowering the cholesterol amount of the body. It should be mixed with curd and ash gourd juice to start the morning on the right note.