BNP’s countrywide protest processions on Jan 16

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold protest processions and rallies across the country on January 16.

The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the fresh programme from today’s mass sit-in at Nayalpaltan office.

BNP will hold the programme to press home their 10-point demands and in protest against the electricity price hike.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “The government should immediately resign and dissolve the parliament. Elections should be held under the caretaker government.”

He said that on January 16, the protest programme will be held in the districts, upazilas, metropolitans and municipalities.