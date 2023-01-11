PM Sheikh Hasina’s Japan visit likely to be rescheduled for April

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Japan visit could be scheduled for April.

Newly-appointed Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori on Wednesday made the propodal to PM Hasina on behalf of his country while calling on her at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports UNB.

PM’s speechwriter M Nazrul Islam said this while briefing reporters on the meeting.

He said that the Japanese Ambassador had proposed the PM to visit Japan in March or April.

“The prime minister preferred April for her visit,” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to visit Japan from November 29 to December 1 last year.