12 militants, 14 KNF members arrested so far in anti-militancy drive in Bandarban: RAB

Twelve members of new militant group ‘Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya’ and 14 members of armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) have been arrested so far in the ongoing anti-militancy drive that started on October 10,2022.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) legal and media wing, disclosed this at a press briefing over the arrest at zila parishad office in the town on Thursday.

He briefed reporters after the arrest of five suspected members of new militant outfit ‘Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya’ from Thanchi and Rowangchhari upazilas of Bandarban.

They were brought to the Rab office in the town in the morning.

“Besides, we have a list of 55 people who took training in the hills being inspired by militancy. Legal steps will be taken against those who have been arrested, said Moin.

The ban on tourism in Rowangchhari, Thanchi and Ruma upazilas is still on as the anti-militancy drive is continuing in the hill district.

The main purpose of the drives by the elite force was to capture those who are taking shelter and taking training there after tracing their location, said Moin.

In 2021, the Amir of Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya had an agreement with the CHT-based armed group KNF regarding militant training in the area till next year. As per the agreement, Tk 3 lakh per month and food expenses of all KNF members were to be borne, the RAB official said in a press briefing last year.