Bangladesh Anjumane Al Islah delegation meets PM Sheikh Hasina

A delegation of Bangladesh Anjumane Al Islah, led by its president Moulana Hushamuddin Chowdhury Fultoli, called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon.

They discussed various issues relating to the curriculum and education system. They apprised the Prime Minister of the absence of the glories of Muslim civilization in different textbooks of schools and madrasha.

PM’s Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The Prime Minister listened to them and assured of looking into those issues.