BNP men sued following attacks of AL, police: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that cases were being filed against their party leaders and activists though they attacked by the ruling party men and police.

He said BNP’s movement could not be suppressed through carrying out torture and exploitation.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks on Thursday while addressing at a press conference held at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “Activists of the ruling party and police attacked in BNP’s mass sit-in programmes yesterday (January 11). After the attack, cases are being filed against leaders and activists of BNP, more than 100 of leaders and activists have been detained.”

Mentioning that there is no ground under the feet of the government, the BNP secretary general said leaders of the ruling party are talking madly as they sense their imminent fall.

Criticizing the speeches of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Mirza Fakhrul said, “They talk too much, and I don’t think it is necessary to respond to their remarks.”

About the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and next general elections, Mirza Fakhrul said they do not want to talk about elections and EVMs.

He urged all to hold countrywide rallies and processions for January 16 to press home its 10-point demand and protesting the government’s power price hike.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, vice chairmen Abdul Awal Mintu, Ahmed Azam Khan Vice Chairman and Amanullah Aman, acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince were present in the press conference, among others.