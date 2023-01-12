Matia Chowdhury likely to become deputy leader of parliament

Awami League’s presidium member and former minister Matia Chowdhury is going to be the deputy leader of the parliament.

It was finalised at the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday night.

Awami league President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting which began at 8pm.

According to party sources, Matia Chowdhury’s name was also considered as the next president of the country but the Premier Sheikh Hasina wants to keep her in the parliament as the deputy leader of the house after the post became vacant following the demise of veteran AL leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury on September 11 last year.

Former Presidium member of Awami League Sajeda Chowdhury served as the deputy leader of the Parliament from 2009 to till her death.

Veteran politician Matia is five times elected MP from Sherpur-2 and served several ministries in different terms of Awami League government.