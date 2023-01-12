UK hospitals even worse than Ukraine, says British doctor

A British doctor has cautioned that hospitals in the UK are so overcrowded that the conditions in the UK’s National Health Services (NHS) are even worse in nations with poor medical infrastructure like war-torn Ukraine, Hindustan Times reported.

Dr Paul Ransom works part-time with the UK hospital and also carries out humanitarian work overseas. In a letter to UK Newspaper The Argus, he described that Hospitals in Sussex, like the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, had overflowing corridors and staff who were “at their wits’ end”.

Dr Ransom said, “Sometimes I feel guilty at seeing my NHS colleagues trying to keep patients safe and sometimes even keep them alive in conditions that are worse than those I see in many hospitals I work overseas.”

“I have worked in many places like Ukraine, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe but very rarely saw corridors overflowing with patients waiting for a cubicle”, he added.

In his letter, he recommended suggestions like to set up temporary medical infrastructure as it was done during Covid. In addition, the government should also enhance staffing levels, raise staff salaries, and use temporary facilities.