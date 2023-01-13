Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed.

He was speaking at an opinion sharing meeting with journalists held at Chattogram Circuit House in the port city on Friday morning.

Quader said Bangladesh has foreign exchange reserves worth five months of import. Though inflation shoot up more than 9 per cent, it has now come down at 8 per cent. According to the latest report of the IMF, Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world. Bangladesh’s per capita income is more than $2,500 dollars, which will reach $4,000 by 2026. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made it possible. “She has transformed crises into possibilities.”

The Awami League general secretary said that the impact of crisis created around the world after Covid-19 pandemic has fallen on our lives. “We had to raise the prices of fuel oils. There has been gas shortage, the prices of essentials have gone up. However, because of the visionary leadership of our leader, the situation in Bangladesh is still stable. We are going to turn crises into possibilities. Our reserves will increase in the coming days. Export earnings are steadily increasing. There are signs in the economy that per capita income and GDP will also increase.”

Referring to the next general election, the minister said the next election is another challenge for the government. While addressing the MPs at a meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) on Thursday, the prime minister directed to take preparation for the 12th parliament election. “At the same time, we are dealing with the movement of opposition parties.”

Obaidul Quader said “Our democracy is at a developing stage. We are working on institutionalizing the development process. There was no democracy in the country for almost 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu. Sheikh Hasina returned to the country and first united the nation and unchained the democracy. War criminals have been tried because of Sheikh Hasina’s visionary efforts. The killers of Bangabandhu and four national leaders in jail have been tried.

The Awami League general secretary said the Karnaphuli Tunnel now being built under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. The progress of construction work is 95.5 per cent.

The 3.40km long tunnel will connect the proposed Asian Highway to the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway and reduce the distance from Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar by 40 km.

Karnaphuli Tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 10,374 crore. The Exim Bank of China is giving a term loan of Tk 5,913 crore with a two per cent interest rate for the project. The Bangladesh government is funding the rest.

Because of the tunnel, Quader said Cox’s Bazar would come closer to Chattogram. Like Shanghai, Chattogram would be one city with two towns. “Chattogram, the powerhouse of our economy, will develop further. Once the tunnel is completed, magical changes will come in Chattogram,” he said.

Central Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Chattogram City Awami League acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, District (North) Awami League president MA Salam, District (South) Awami League general secretary Mofizur Rahman, Chittagong Development Authority chairman Zahirul Alam, and deputy commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, among others, were present.