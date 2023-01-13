DU teacher whose car crushed woman on Nilkhet dies

Former Dhaka University teacher Mohammad Azhar Zafar Shah who was arrested in connection with the death of a woman by dragging her with his car died on Friday afternoon.

An on-duty doctor pronounced him dead after he was brought at the Department of Emergency at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

DMCH police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Bacchu Mia confirmed it.

He said Zafar Shah died at the DMCH emergency department at about 3:45pm after he was brought at there.

Azhar Zafar Shah was a former associate professor at the Department of International Relations.

On December 2 last year, a woman called Rubina Akter died being stuck to Azhar Zafar Shah’s car immediately after falling from a motorcycle near the Dhaka University Central Mosque. His car dragged Rubina up to one kilometer. Though the 45-year-old woman shouted seeking help save her life, Azhar Zafar Shah didn’t stop his car and dragged her upto one kilometer from in front of Fine Arts Institute to Nilkhet.

Dhaka University students later stopped the car at Nilkhet crossing after chasing the vehicle.

The teacher was seriously injured when the angry onlookers beat him mercilessly right on the road. Then he was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. After recovery, he was shifted to the Dhaka Central Jail where he died today.

Azhar Zafar Shah was expelled from Dhaka University on April 27, 2017 due to his prolonged absence according to the decision of the syndicate.