4 more elderly devotees die on Ijtema maidan

So far, seven devotees, who came to attend the first phase of Biswa Ijtema, have died at the Ijtema maidan due to old age complications.

Of them, four devotees died from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The deceased were Nurul Haque, 63, of Sylhet, Abu Taiab alias Abu Taleb, 90 of Gazipur district, Habibullah Habi, 68 of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka, Mofazzel Hossain Khan, 70, Dumuria upazila in Khulna district, Akkas Ali Shikdar, 50, of Munshiganj district, Abdur Razzak, 70, of Chattogram and Habibur Rahman Hobi, 70, of Narsingdi district.

Of them, Nurul Haque and Abu Taiab died on Thursday due to old age complications and respiratory problems while Habiullah, Mofazzel and Akkas died on Friday and Razzak and Habibur died on Saturday morning due to old age complications.

The first phase of Ijtema will end tomorrow(Sunday) with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

The second phase of Ijtema is scheduled to be held on January 20-22 at the same place.