Govt destroys the spirit of liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Awami League government has destroyed the spirit of the liberation war of 1971.

He made the remark in a briefing following a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodie held at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka on Saturday on the occasion of the 87th birth anniversary of the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman.

The BNP secretary general announced a 10-day programme to observe the birth anniversary of its party founder on January 19.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “The government has destroyed the spirit of the liberation war. They are barring the country’s judiciary system from working independently. We want to build a democratic Bangladesh through the realization of 10-point.”

He said that participation of people in BNP’s movement increases as the tyranny of the government increases.

“In the current context, Ziaur Rahman is not only relevant but also an important. That’s why we on behalf of the party have taken various programmes to commemorate the day,” said Fakhrul.

“Let us remember the person with due respect who proclaimed independence and who showed us the way. We’ll celebrate the day to build a free and prosperous Bangladesh and build a safe abode for our next generation,” he said.

“People of the country have now waken up, already 15 leaders and activists of BNP died in police firing and by the torture carried out by the Awami League led criminals. More than 600 leaders of BNP have been made disappeared in the past 15 years while thousands of leaders and activists have been killed. False cases have been filed against 34-40 lakh people and still more than 1000 BNP leaders including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Abdus Salam, Khairul Kabir, Shimul Biswas are in jail,” Fakhrul said.

The programmes include placing of wreaths at Zia’s grave at Sher-e-Banglanagar at 11 am and discussions at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in memory of Zia at 3 pm on January 19.

Mohila Dal will hold a discussion on January 17, Sramik Dal on January 21, Muktijoddha Dal on January 22, Krishak Dal on January 23, Jubo Dal on January 24 and Swechchashebak Dal on January 26.

An art competition, organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, will be held on January 18.A milad mahfil, organised by Ulama Dal will held on the same day.

Dhaka city BNP (North-South) will distribute winter clothes on January 19.

Besides, a cultural programme will be held on January 20 arranged by Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas).

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, vice chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Dhaka city north unit convener Amanullah Aman were present at the briefing, among others.