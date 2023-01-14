Journalist Ashiq Mohammad has passed away

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Ashiq Mohammad, former sub-editor of Daily Sylheter Dak has passed away (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raziun) His janazah prayer was taken place after Zuhor prayer in the Bricklane Jame Masjid London on Saturday. He was buried at Forestgate Cemetery London.

Ashiq Mohammad has passed away at his home in Bethnal Green ​​East London at 4 am London time on Friday, January 13. He was 60 years old.

He is survived by his wife, 4-year-old only son, mother and brothers-sisters and numerous relatives and friends. When the news of his death spread, his former colleagues, well-wishers, friends and relatives abroad and in the country were shocked.

After coming to the UK, Ashiq Mohammad also worked for a few days in the oldest newspaper, weekly Jonomot. Later got involved in restaurant business. Due to this business he spent most of his expatriate life in different cities of UK. After starting a family life, he settled in London with his wife and only son, 4-year-old Faraz, a few years ago.

Ashiq was ill for the past few years. Was battling spine cancer. He was continuously admitted to the Royal London Hospital in East London for about 7/8 months. A much-recovered Ashiq returned home and was planning to perform Umrah with his mother in Saudi Arabia. He recently had to go to the hospital again for a few weeks when he got sick again. But this time he kept losing the fight. He was discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago to spend the last days of his life with his relatives in a family environment.

Ashiq Mohammad began his career as a journalist in 1986 by working for the weekly Sylhet Bani, Before this he used to send the news of his own area Lalabazar area to various newspapers.

After working there for a while when the weekly Sylhet Bani daily was converted, he joined Sylheter Dak, a widely circulated daily of Sylhet, around 1990. During his long career in this newspaper, he mainly used to cover current events. Due to which the politician-administrative officers had a deep affinity. He was also a member of Sylhet Press Club.

He moved to England in 1998. He was a member of the London Bangla Press Club. He had a reputation as a senior journalist in London’s journalistic circles.