First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

The first phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema ended on Sunday with Akheri Munajat where thousands of devotees took part.

The final prayer (Akheri Munajat), conducted by Maulana Zubair Hassan, the Bangladeshi leader of Tabligh Jamaat, began around 9:57am.

Defying cold and heavy fog, a large number of people from Gazipur, Dhaka and its surrounding areas flocked to the Ijtema ground to attend the Akheri Munajat. Besides, devotees from different countries of the world took part in the first phase of Ijtema.

Many people joined the prayers even from rooftops buildings, nearby houses, and on the roads.

A total of seven devotees have died at the Ijtema venue from old age complications.

The second phase of Biswa Ijtema will officially begin next Friday (January 20). Maulana Saad followers of 64 districts of the country will take part in it.