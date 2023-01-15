Mirza Fakhrul admitted to Evercare Hospital

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital.

“The BNP leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning for medical check-up as he was in jail for around one month. At that time, he fell sick,” said the party’s media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

On December 9, Mirza Fakhrul was shown arrested in a case filed with Paltan Police Station. Later on January 3, the High Court granted him six-month bail in the case and Fakhrul freed from jail on January 9.