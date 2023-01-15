Over 11.50cr voters now in country

The total number of voters in the country is now over 11.50 crore as the Election Commission released a draft of the updated voter list with by 57.74 lakh new voters.

The National Identity Card Registration Division of the Election Commission on Sunday released the draft voter list, UNB reports.

EC secretary Jahangir Alam briefed reporters about the draft of the updated voter list at Nirbachon Bhaban on Sunday.

The total number of voters in the final voter list published on March 2 last year was 11,32,87,010 people which has increased to 11,90,61,158 this year.

The total voter growth rate this time stands at 5.10 percent.

In the updated draft of the voter list, there are 6,03,83,122 male voters which was 5,76,89,529 last year. Besides, 5,86,77,209 female voters were listed this year which was 5,55,97,027 last time.

At the same time, 837 transgender voters have been listed which was 454 last time.

In a letter sent by the Election Commission to the field level officials on December 11 last, everyone was instructed to send the draft list on January 15. Every year the draft list is published on January 2 but this time it did not happen.

There is a provision to update the voter list from January 2 to March 2 as per the voter list rules, EC officials said.

According to the provision, the final list is published on March 2 after settling the objections to the draft list.

This time, the release of the draft voter list has been delayed, but the schedule of the final list will remain unchanged.

Election Commission started the list updating work from May 20 last year.