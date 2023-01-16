BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has now become sick after doing the negative politics, destruction, intrigue and corruption.

“If someone becomes sick, he or she will go to hospital, and there is no criticism for that. But, as the BNP gets sick after doing ill politics, the sick party should be taken to hospital too. Arrangement should be made to send those (BNP leaders) to the hospital,” he said.

Quader made the remarks while speaking at a rally in front of AL’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally, protesting the BNP’s acts of terrorism, militancy, anarchy and anti-state conspiracies.

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders are now seeing darkness as mega development projects, including Padma Bridge, Metro Rail and Karnofuly Tunnel, were implemented in the country.

“…they could never see such development. As the country is now self-sufficient in food, they are burning internally. Bring all houses under electricity coverage and opening over 100 bridges in one day made them (BNP leaders) irritated,” he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety of the people’s lives and prosperities, urging all to get united against any conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat.

“If anyone creates terrorism with fire, plays with sticks and creates unrest by blocking roads, we will remain beside the people to protect their lives and properties. That is why today’s peace rally was held. If anyone wants to play with fire, it will not be tolerated. Such programmes against the anti-liberation forces will continue,” he said.

The Awami League will remain in the field to resist anarchy, he said, adding “Those, who are now wants to oust the government, will retreat. There is no need to think that the BNP would try to fall the government and the people of the country will sit idle”.

The AL general secretary said he was informed that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was unwilling to respond to his statements. “I want to say that Fakhrul Islam does not have the ability and courage to answer my words. I speak the truth and the Fakhrul and other BNP leaders lie. They frequently speak lie. This is the politics of BNP,” he added.

About the next general elections, Quader said the Election Commission will hold fair, participatory and credible elections, while the Sheikh Hasina government will perform its routine duties during the election period.

AL Presidium Members Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Adv Quamrul Islam and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, AL joint general secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL joint general secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, deputy publicity secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and Dhaka South City AL vice-president Dr Dilip Roy, among others, spoke at the rally with Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.

Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayyun Kabir moderated the rally.