BNP to stage countrywide rally on January 25

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday announced countrywide protest rally for January 25 to press home their 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government.

The party’s standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the programme at a protest rally held in front of the party’s Naya Paltan central office in Dhaka, attended by thousands of leaders and activists.

The programme will be observed in all metropolitan cities and district headquarters, he said.

Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain said this government has created mega corruption opportunities by doing mega projects.

“You have seen that Bangladesh Bank was forced to disclose the report that about Tk 10 lakh crores has been laundered abroad form the country in the last 10 years. We think that businessmen of Awami League syndicate laundered this money by making under and over invoices.”

The BNP leader said, “They (the government) want to please IMF by increasing interest rate at consumer level in banks today. But the IMF says they are not satisfied. They want to see more reforms. It means that IMF also realized that money has been laundered from Bangladesh.”

“Therefore, dollar and liquidity crises have created in banks. The government is no longer able to cover up the crises.”