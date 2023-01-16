IMF to continue support for Bangladesh to be developed country by 2041

International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue support for Bangladesh to accomplish its aspiration to become a developed, prosperous and higher income country by 2041.

“Bangladesh has aspiration to become a developed, prosperous and higher income country by 2041, and IMF will continue its support,” said the lending agency’s Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Monsio Sayeh while paying a call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Antoinette Monsio said IMF cherishes the long standing partnership with Bangladesh, and she came here to further strengthen the relationship.

Prime Minister’s Speech Writer Md. Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister said Bangladesh does not want any assistance from the IMF for bail-out, rather the country has wanted the support as a preemptive measure.

“We don’t’ want any bail-out. Our this programme is not a bail-out,” she added.