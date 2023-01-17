6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur’s Zajira

Six people were killed after an ambulance crashed into a truck at Zajira upazila in Shariatpur early Tuesday.

The accident occurred at about 4:20am.

The deceased were patient Jahanara Begum, 55, health worker Fazle Rabbi, 28, Jahnara’s daughter Nahar Lima, 30, journalist Masud Rana, 30, ambulance driver Jilani, 28, helper Rabiul Islam, 26.

Masud Rana was the bureau chief of ‘Daily Nabochatona’.

Md Selim Miah, deputy director of Shariatpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the Dhaka-bound ambulance from Barisal hit a truck, carrying liquefied petroleum gas, from behind near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Zajira after the ambulance driver lost control over the steering. The ambulance got twisted and all the people including the patient died on the spot.

The bodies have been kept at Jajira Health Complex.