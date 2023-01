Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home from Evercare Hospital on Monday night after medical check-up as per his doctor’s advise.

He is now well, said the party’s media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan on Tuesday.

The senior BNP leader was admitted to the hospital in the capital on Sunday morning.

Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas were freed from jail on January 9 after one month.