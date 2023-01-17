National Deworming Week begins on Jan 22

The 27th National Deworming Week is set to begin on January 22 in 44 districts across the country.

“Under first phase of the weeklong campaign, 2.60 crore children of primary and secondary level will be administered deworming tablets,” Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told a press briefing at his office.

Students aged 5-16 — will be brought under the campaign, he said, adding each of the children will get one deworming tablet.

The government is launching the deworming campaign for the children aged 5-16 years to keep them free from worm infections, the DGHS DG added.

At the conference, Alam said the deworming campaign will be conducted at educational institutions to feed the deworming tablets to students.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), improving basic hygiene, sanitation, health education and providing access to safe drinking-water are also keys to resolving the health and nutritional problems caused by intestinal worms.

WHO aims to eliminate the harm caused by worm infections in children. Worm infection rate is very high among children compared to elderly people, it added.