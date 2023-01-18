Global Covid-19 cases near 672 million

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases is gradually nearing 672 million, with the sudden surge of the virus’ Omicron sub-variant in Asia and some other parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total Covid-19 case count mounted to 671,889,386 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,733,572 this morning, reports AP.

The US has recorded 103,614,411 Covid-19 cases so far, while 1,125,895 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India recorded 89 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since March 27, 2020, while the active cases declined to 2,035, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The Covid-19 case tally for the country stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233) while the death counts were at 5,30,726.

Meanwhile, France has registered 39,461,387 Covid-19 cases so far, occupying the third position in the world, while 163,562 people have died in the country, as per the Worldometer.

Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new number, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,037,386, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.