Sanctions should be imposed on govt, instead of RAB: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul islam Alamgir has said that sanctions should be imposed on the government, instead of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

He has also said that the government tells lies over US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s recent Dhaka visit. It has been proved in the press statement issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s political office at Gulshan in the capital on Wednesday (January 18) afternoon.

The BNP leader said: “Sanctions on RAB are very humiliating for us. We are not happy over it. Sanctions should be imposed on the present Awami League led government.”

Mirza Fakhrul said the government has lied about the statement made by US assistant secretary Donald Lu during his visit to Dhaka.

This government is using the media to force a message in front of the public that the United States has changed its position and will lift the sanction (on RAB).

“It is a shame that this lie was made as soon as the US assistant secretary of state left Dhaka and the embassy immediately protested against it,” he said.

Regarding Lu’s visit, he said democracy can never be established depending on foreign power. Democracy has always been restored here on people’s power.

Criticising the announcement of political programmes by Awami League during the programmes of BNP, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Awami League will have to bear the responsibility if any untoward incident happen on the same day.”

Referring to the Digital Security Act, the BNP Secretary General observed that the draconian law was being abused.

He said a total of 1,209 cases were filed in the last four years under the Digital Security Act. “The Digital Security Act is now being used to gag the media and freedom of expression.

The BNP leader demanded the release of all detainees arrested under this law and scrap of the Digital Security Act.

Moreover, he alleged that new technology has been procured from Israel to keep vigilance the activities of the opposition activists.