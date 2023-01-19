2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer

The second phase of Biswa Ijtema is going to begin on the banks of the Turag river on Friday (January 20)

Maulana Saad followers of 64 districts of the country will take part in it.

Already, devotees have started rushing towards the Ijtema ground on foot, by trucks, pickup vans.

The three-day Ijtema will end on January 22 with Akheri Munajat.

The second phase of Biswa Ijtema will officially begin after dawn on Friday (January 20) with the Aaam Bayan.

The first phase of Ijtema ended on January 15 with Akheri Munajat where thousands of devotees from different countries of the world took part.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam said law enforcement agencies are on strict on the roads like the first phase.