Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld

The temporary embargo imposed on Jatiya Party chairman Golam Mohammad Quader (GM Quader) to take part in the party’s political activities has been upheld by a court in Dhaka.

Dhaka Joint District Sessions Judge Court-1 judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan passed an order on Thursday (January 19) upholding the temporary embargo on the party’s political activities of GM Quader in a case filed by JaPa’s expelled leader Ziaul Huque Mridha.

Earlier on October 4, 2022, former JaPa lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case to the court seeking a decree declaring GM Quader as JaPa chairman unlawful.

Later, the court served a showcause notice against the accused. Since GM Quader did not appear at the court on October 30 last, the court issued temporary embargo on his participation in the party’s political activities.

According to Ziaul Huque Mridha’s case statement, JaPa founder former president HM Ershad died on September 14, 2019. Despite a writ petition was pending at the High Court, GM Quader declared himself as chairman of the party through forgery at a council on December 28, 2019.

Later, Quader, as party chairman, fired several leaders, including Ranga, Gazipur metropolitan unit’s advisor Ataur Rahman Sarkar and organising secretary Sabur Sikdar, among others, by exercising his power as per the constitution of the party.

Besides, Ranga was also removed from the presidium member post of the party on 14 September 14. Advocate Ziaul Huque Mridha was removed from the party on September 17.

In the case, orders were sought to declare all removals from 28 December 28, 2019 to September 17, 2022 as unlawful.