Govt doesn’t obstruct opposition’s programmes: Home Minister

The government does not obstruct any political programmes of the opposition political parties, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

He made the remarks responding to queries of newsmen after attending the founding anniversary programmes of Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee at Bangla Academy in the capital on Thursday morning.

“The government doesn’t bar any prolitical programme of the opposition political parties. They get permission whenever they want to hold rallies,” he said.

The Home Minister said: “Please, don’t close roads. It increases people’s sufferings. You will not be able to resort to vandalism.”