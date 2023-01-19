Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the whole nation has woken up against the Awami League’s attempt to establish a one-party rule.

He told reporters on Thursday after placing wreaths at the grave of the party founder Ziaur Rahman on his 87th birth anniversary at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “Today, the entire nation has woken up against the ruling government’s attempt to establish a one-party rule. The nation is in crisis today. They woke up under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. They are committed to restoring democracy. Inshallah, we will win in this battle.”

He further said, “Ziaur Rahman is the leader of the people. He is the architect of modern Bangladesh and established multi-party democracy.”

The Liberation War started not only with the proclamation of independence by Ziaur Rahman, he also led the war against from the front side and after nine months the country became independent, said Fakhrul.

“Ziaur Rahman within a short span of time united the divided nation and brought us from the darkness of one-party rule to the light of multi-party democracy,” he said.

BNP leaders including its senior leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, led by Mirza Fakhrul placed the wreaths at the grave of Zia and offered Munajat.