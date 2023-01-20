News presenter Dr Natasha is no more

Dr NK Natasha, associate professor of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) and news presenter of Maasranga Television, has died.

She died at Square Hospital in Dhaka at about 3:00am today (Friday). Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Ilaihe Rajewn.

Maasranga Television’s senior reporter Mahmud Komol confirmed the matter.

Dr Natasha was diagnosed with breast cancer in the middle of 2019. Afterward, she took treatment at home and abroad. Her breast cancer’s operation was carried out on March 8, 2020. Then she got recovered from the complication in September last year and started presenting news on Maasranga Television. But, her physical condition started deteriorating since December last year. Amid such a situation, she suffered a massive heart attack early today and died at Square Hospital at about 3:30am.

Dr Natasha did PhD in Diabetes and Health. She was the managing editor of the Health Bulletin published from the IEDCR.