Govt’s coffer is empty, employees won’t get salaries: Gayeshwar

The government will not be able to cling to power in any way if people take to the street, said BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

He was speaking at a human-chain formed in front of the party’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday.

Dhaka District BNP formed the human-chain to press home its demand to get release of arrested BNP leaders and workers now in jails.

Gayeshwar said that Bangladesh’s economy has got defeated by rampant corruption. The government’s coffer is empty, employees will not receive their salaries. Revenue officials have no job except to pick-pocketing the small traders.

The BNP leader said there is no difference between the behaviour of courts and manner of poor. “The government has brought all the court under its control in such a way that courts do whatever the government asks it to do. The courts are scared of applying their own judgements, conscience, knowledge and laws of the land,” Gayeshwar said.

He further said: “Our leader Begum Khaleda Zia has been kept confined unlawfully. The Acting Chairman is not getting justice in scores of cases. They are going through injustice. This government is a looter, fascist and pickpocket. How did they siphon off Tk 10 lakh crore if they had not pick-pocketed people of this country?”

The human-chain was conducted by Dhaka District BNP general secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury. It was also addressed by BNP leaders Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, Benazir Ahmed Titu and Mohila Dal’s general secretary Sultana Ahmed, among others.