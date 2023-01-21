No anti-Islamic content in new textbook: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said there is no anti-Islamic content in the new textbook.

“There is a lot of misinformation going on through social media. The propaganda is being carried out with a picture of a book from three years old in West Bengal, India, which is no longer circulating there now,” the minister said.

She said there is an evil force which is spreading this propaganda in the country.

“You all know them. They not only want to destroy the education system of our country by their lie, but also want to destroy the stable environment in our country,” the education minister said.

Dr. Dipu Moni said these at the 10th convocation ceremony at the permanent campus of Asian University for Women in Chattogram city’s Arefin Nagar area this noon.

Dr. Dipu Moni said she was grateful to those who identified the mistakes in the book.

“Some mistakes have been detected in class IX-X books. This year the mistakes were noticed because students read the books very carefully. I thank the students. This attention of students will help and motivate to improve quality of textbooks and make them more accurate,” she said.

Former British First Lady Cherie Blair attended the function. New York University President Emeritus John Sexton was the convocation speaker. A total six people was given ND Matsui Award at the convocation.

A total of 300 graduates for the academic year 2020, 2021, 2022 were given certificates in the convocation, the sources added.