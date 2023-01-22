56th Biswa Ijtema ends with 2nd phase of Akheri Munajat

With Akheri Munajat, the second phase of 56th Bishwa Ijtema ended on Sunday (January 22).

Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Kandhalvi, son of Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi, conducted the Akheri Munajat began at 12pm. Thousands of devotees attended the final prayer.

Thousands of devotees from Gazipur, Dhaka and surroundings joined the final payer defying cold.

The three-day Ijtema of the second phase began on Friday (January 20) on the banks of the Turag river.

The first phase of the three-day Bishwa Ijtema was held from January 13-15.