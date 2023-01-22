Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh will not accept those Russian ships which are under sanctions.

He said there are 69 Russian ships which are under sanctions, reports UNB.

“We do not want to accept those ships which are under sanctions. We have developed good relations with the US,” Momen said.

He said it came to them as a surprise that Russia sent a sanctioned vessel. “We did not expect that.”

Momen hoped that Russia will now send non-sanctioned ships carrying the required materials.

Sanctioned Russian ship Sparta III was scheduled to dock at Mongla Port in the south-western part of the country at the end of December 2022 and unload cargo destined for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.

But the authorities denied the ship permission to dock at the port after officials got a letter from the US Embassy in Dhaka saying that the ship was on a list of Russian ships sanctioned by the US.