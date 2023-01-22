People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the Awami League government will not leave power in any way. They will try their best to cling to power using the statecraft illegally. The government will have be ousted through a united movement. “We have launched our movement for the greater interest of the nation,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Sunday evening. The discussion was organised by Shaheed Asad Parishad in observance of late student leader Shaheed Asaduzzaman Asad’s 54th death anniversary.

The BNP leader said that the government has clung to power using the statecraft and shattering all the dreams of masses. They have resorted to repression and torture. They have taken away all rights of the opposition. “We are struggling to realise our just rights,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul said all the political parties of the country have become united against the government. More political parties will join the ongoing anti-government movement in the coming days. “People will show us the ways of defeating this monster. Not only the BNP, all the opposition political parties have become united to unseat this illegal government from power,” he said. “We are struggling not only to go to power, but to bring changes to the state’s structure.”

Recalling the sacrifices of Shaheed Asad, Mirza Fakhrul said the timing of Shaheed Asad’s sacrifices is very similar with the timing now prevailing in Bangladesh, because a fascist government is now sitting on the chest of the nation. “So, Shaheed Asad is a great inspiration for us to oust this authoritarian and brutal government.”

With the organisation’s president Professor Dr Mahbub Ullah in the chair, the discussion was addressed by Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Ganasanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Jonayed Saki, BNP Media Cell’s convener Zahiruddin Swapan, and Shaheed Asad’s younger brother Dr Nuruzzaman Huq.