Presidential election by February 23

The presidential election of Bangladesh will be held within February 23.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said this while talking to reporters after a meeting held at EC building on Sunday, UNB reports.

“The process has already started. We will contact the Parliament Secretariat and fix the date of the Chief Election Commissioner’s meeting with the Speaker,” he said.

Current president Abdul Hamid cannot be elected president for another term as the country’s constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post of president.

Hamid is the only President who has been serving for two consecutive terms. His second and last tenure will expire on April 24 this year.

On Apr 24, 2013, Abdul Hamid was sworn in as the 20th President of Bangladesh.

After the end of his first tenure, Hamid also took oath as the president on the same date in 2018 for the second term.

Lawmakers vote in the presidential election, which is supposed to be held in the House with the CEC acting as the election officer.