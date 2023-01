The holy Shab-e-Meraj will be observed in the country on the night of February 18.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation office at Baitul Mukarram on Monday evening.

On the night of 26th Rajab every year, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet the almighty Allah.