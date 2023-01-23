JS passes Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (amendment) Bill-2023

‘Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council (amendment) Bill-2023’ was passed on Monday in the Jatiya Sangsad with a view to bring an amendment of the previous act.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Shrmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Placing the bill, the health minister said the bill has been proposed to bring an amendment of the act titled ‘Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council Bill-2016’.

Opposition lawmakers Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-8, Rowshan Ara Mannan of Women seat-47, Kazi Firoz Rashid of Dhaka-6, Shamim Haider Patwary of Gaibandha-1 and Independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu of Bogura-7, among others, discussed on the bill.

Earlier, ‘Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council Bill, 2016’ had been enacted with a provision to form a council for the registration of professionals having degrees on nursing, midwifery and related professions.

Like the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), he said, the Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council would give recognition to education, training and qualification of the nursing and midwifery professionals.

The proposed law was formulated to replace the Bangladesh Nursing Ordinance, 1983, according to the draft of the bill, adding that it was placed in more expanded form including midwifery as well as translating it into Bangla as per the earlier directives of the Supreme Court declaring illegal all the Martial Law regime ordinances.

Elaborating the salient features of the draft law, it said, any person willing to use his or her degrees on midwifery education and nursing like nursing diploma and postgraduate on nursing received from any institution at home and abroad must be recognised by the council.

As per the draft law, it said, taking up the profession of nursing, midwifery and their related professions would be prohibited without registration with the council.

On violation of the law, it said any one taking up the profession of nursing and midwifery without valid registration will have to face maximum three years of imprisonment or maximum Tk one lakh fine or both.

The registration of nurse, midwife or related professionals violating the specific rules and policies by their conduct will be cancelled and their names will be withdrawn from the council register.

The draft law mentioned that any aggrieved person could appeal before the government through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare within 30 days of cancellation of the registration by the Council.

For giving false designation of nursing, midwifery and related profession, the person concerned will have to face maximum one year imprisonment or maximum Taka 50,000 fine.