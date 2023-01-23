PM Sheikh Hasina stresses larger global support to overcome developing countries’ crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged World Bank (WB) and other international organizations to strengthen support to help developing countries like Bangladesh overcome crisis steaming from Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

“Help developing countries like Bangladesh to face the existing crisis arisen from Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war,” she said while visiting WB Managing Director (MD) for Operations Axel van Trotsenburg paid a courtesy call on her at her office this morning, BSS reports.

PM’s Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam told a news briefing after the call on.

Trotsenburg called Bangladesh’s development as “incredible” and assured of staying beside Dhaka in its development spree.

“We have been remaining beside Bangladesh since 1972 and will continue support in its development efforts,” he said.

He also highly praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, under whose visionary leadership, Bangladesh has made massive development.

She said, “Per capita income of Bangladesh was only 50 USD while it has now increased to 2824 USD”.