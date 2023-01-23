RAB’s drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two members of militant group Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya including a top leader after a gunfight in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya upazila.

The arrested are Ranbir, the head of the military wing of the outfit, and his associate bomb expert Bashar, said RAB-15 Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Salam Chowdhury.

A team of RAB conducted a drive at Kutupalong 7 no Rohingya camp on Monday morning.

Abu Salam said on secret information, they conducted the drive at the camp in the morning. Sensing presence of the elite force, the gang members started firing to RAB. For self-defence, the RAB team also fired back.

After the gunfight, the elite force team arrested two militants from the scene. Local and foreign-made firearms and ammunition also were recovered from their possession, the RAB official said.