Mother’s name acceptable as alternative guardian

The High Court has ordered that a person can use his/her mother or official guardian’s name instead of father during the form fill up of any government documents including getting educational certificates.

The High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Md Khairul Alam pronounced the historic verdict on Tuesday after hearing on a writ filed by three human rights organizations–Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, and Naripokkho.

They jointly filed the writ on August 9, 2009, following some media reports that Rajshahi Education Board refused to issue an admit card to an SSC examinee from Thakurgaon as the student failed to provide information about the father.