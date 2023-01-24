Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife

BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has fallen critically ill inside Dhaka Central Jail.

His wife Arjuman Ara Ivy said her husband had fallen ill inside the jail since early Monday afternoon.

She said Rizvi has fallen sick inside jail. He vomitted after chronic pain in his abdomen early Monday afternoon. Later, he was rushed to a hospital inside the jail.

Arjuman Ara Ivy told reporters on Tuesday evening that she went to the jail gate on Monday but could not know anything else about the illness of her husband.

Rizvi’s wife further said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was critically injured received shot in his abdomen during the movement against autocrat Ershad. Then he had operations at hospitals both home and abroad. Since then he has been suffering pain in his abdomen. Rizvi doesn’t eat food touching with hands and doesn’t killed unbottled water.

The former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) president takes bottled water at the advice of physicians. Arjuman Ara Ivy said she sent bottled water for her husband, but she didn’t know whether her husband was given those bottled water or not.

She also demanded immediate and unconditional release of Rizvi and provide him advanced treatment.

It may be mentioned Rizvi was arrested by police along with more than 400 leaders and workers of the party from the BNP central office at Nayapaltan on December 7 last centering the BNP’s Dhaka divisional rally on December 10 last.

Recently, Rizvi has been shown arrested in different cases. Before going to jail, he used to talk to mass media regularly.