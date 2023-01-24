Take only necessary projects: PM asks DCs, issues 25 directives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to take only necessary projects alongside implementing 25 directives including putting emphasis on increasing food production and taking measures for saving electricity and energy.

“The projects which are necessary at this moment, we only want to take those instead of going for wholesale manner keeping in mind the global economic recession due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war,” she said.

The prime minister said this while opening the three-day annual DC Conference-2023 at the Shapla Hall of her office in the capital.

She asked the DCs to consider “how many projects are effective and beneficial for the particular areas and their people whenever taking those”.

The premier also asked them to take into consideration saving money from the projects by avoiding unnecessary expenses.

Calling upon the DCs to work with priority in implementing her 25 directives for making a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041, she said, “I am asking you to give attention to take some measures (25 directives)”.

The prime minister however expressed her satisfaction to the field level administration for their sincerity and cooperation to implement the government plans, policies and programmes properly at the grassroots.

“Bangladesh has marched ahead and we have got global acclamation as you are working for the country and its people with professional duty and sincerity,” she said.

The prime minister said that she witnessed sincerity among the local administration since her government assumed office.

Referring to a speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she asked local administration officials to be public servants as their salaries and other benefits are being given from the taxes of the people.

“Work for serving the people by devoting yourselves and then you will get satisfaction,” she added.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain spoke at the function.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain gave the address of welcome as PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah also spoke.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah addressed the function on behalf of the divisional commissioners while Narsingdi DC Abu Nayeem Mohammad Maruf Khan and Bandarban DC Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, as well, spoke on behalf of the deputy commissioners.

A video documentary on the overall development of the local administration was screened at the function.